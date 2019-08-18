Sunday, August 18, 2019  | 16 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
440,000-cusec flood recorded in Indus River in Rajanpur

1 hour ago
 

A high flood is currently passing through the Indus River in Rajanpur.

The water level is rising constantly and several villages along the riverbank, in the Katcha area, have already been flooded.

On Sunday, a 440,000-cusec flood was recorded at Kot Mithan.

Thousands of acres of ready cotton crop have been damaged due to the flood.

Last week, the flood was a quarter of this size. Deputy Commissioner Rana Afzal had said at the time that the administration had taken steps to prevent flooding and cancelled the leaves of its staff. Rescue personnel are also on standby in case the areas do flood, he said.

Rain in the area contributed to the rising water levels.





 
