HOME > Local

28 children injured after school van overturns in Bannu

6 mins ago
 

A van driver and 28 schoolchildren were injured on Saturday morning after their school bus turned turtle in Bannu.

The children were between the ages of five and 10.

The driver was on his way to Iqra Public School when the incident happened. The accident occurred due to brake failure, according to the police.

People who witnessed the accident and the police took the children to the Khalifa Gul Nawaz Teaching Hospital Bannu. All the children are out of danger and some were even sent home after first aid.

