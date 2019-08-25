Wednesday, August 28, 2019  | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

25 Sukkur children hospitalised after drinking substandard sherbet

2 hours ago
 

Twenty-five children fell ill after drinking sherbet at a wedding in Sukkur. They have all been admitted to the hospital. 

The incident occurred at a wedding in Sukkur’s Sachal Wandh. Doctors believe the sherbet they drank was substandard.

Soon after consuming the drink, the children, all between the ages of four and 10, started throwing up, experiencing diarrhea some fainted and others complained of pain in their stomachs. However, adults at the wedding also drank the same sherbet and did not experience any symptoms.

The children were rushed to Civil Hospital Sukkur where an emergency was declared. Five of the children are in critical condition. Doctors say the children are being treated and they will determine what caused them to fall ill soon. So far, they believe it was the sherbet.

The police have not lodged an FIR yet and say they are waiting for the children’s parents to take action.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Substandard drinks sukkur
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
substandard drinks, sukkur, wedding, children, hospital, civil hospital sukkur,
 
