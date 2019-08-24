Saturday, August 24, 2019  | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

24-year-old shot dead during home invasion in Rawalpindi

12 mins ago
 

A 24-year-old man was killed during a home invasion near Rawalpindi’s Khayaban-e-Sir Syed on August 22. 

He has been identified as Qasim Ali. He was laid to rest Friday night after the completion of his postmortem examination.

Ali’s uncle Tassawur Hussain said that the family had gone to attend a wedding and returned home late that night. Ali and his younger brother fell asleep on their bed and a few hours later, his brother woke up and saw a man standing beside the bed with a gun.

The robber panicked and tried to flee but in the meantime, Ali’s brother woke him up. Ali chased after the robber. When they were out of the house, the thief fired at Ali and then fled.

Related: Man shot dead over personal enmity in Karachi’s Shah Faisal

The family shifted Ali to a hospital but he died on the way, his uncle said.

The police have collected evidence from their house and assured the family that the murderer will be arrested soon.

Rawalpindi CPO Captain (retd) Faisal Rana said that their forensic teams have collected evidence, adding that they have gotten pictures of the robber from nearby CCTV cameras.

The case is being investigated by the Pir Wadhai police.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Rawalpindi robbery
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Hospital waste is being used to make plastic straws, toys
Hospital waste is being used to make plastic straws, toys
local
Watch: What’s causing the motorway accidents in Islamabad?
Watch: What's causing the motorway accidents in Islamabad?
local
Check out this five star hotel for cats in Islamabad
Check out this five star hotel for cats in Islamabad
living
 
 
 
 
 
Cats, Hotel, Islamabad,
 
MOST READ
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.