24-year-old shot dead during home invasion in Rawalpindi

A 24-year-old man was killed during a home invasion near Rawalpindi’s Khayaban-e-Sir Syed on August 22.

He has been identified as Qasim Ali. He was laid to rest Friday night after the completion of his postmortem examination.

Ali’s uncle Tassawur Hussain said that the family had gone to attend a wedding and returned home late that night. Ali and his younger brother fell asleep on their bed and a few hours later, his brother woke up and saw a man standing beside the bed with a gun.

The robber panicked and tried to flee but in the meantime, Ali’s brother woke him up. Ali chased after the robber. When they were out of the house, the thief fired at Ali and then fled.

Related: Man shot dead over personal enmity in Karachi’s Shah Faisal

The family shifted Ali to a hospital but he died on the way, his uncle said.

The police have collected evidence from their house and assured the family that the murderer will be arrested soon.

Rawalpindi CPO Captain (retd) Faisal Rana said that their forensic teams have collected evidence, adding that they have gotten pictures of the robber from nearby CCTV cameras.

The case is being investigated by the Pir Wadhai police.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.