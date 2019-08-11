2,236 policemen to be deployed on Eid in Attock

Approximately 2,236 policemen will be deployed in Attock on Eidul Azha (Monday).

The district police officer issued the Eidul Azha security plan on Sunday. Eid prayers will be held in 377 locations.

For the protection of these sites, 2,326 regular personnel and 35 Elite Force personnel will be deployed.

Cameras have also been installed at important locations. The district police is asking intelligence agencies to help keep an eye on suspicious people.

No cars will be allowed within 200m of Eid prayer areas.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram