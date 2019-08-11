Sunday, August 11, 2019  | 9 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA

2,236 policemen to be deployed on Eid in Attock

2 hours ago
 

Approximately 2,236 policemen will be deployed in Attock on Eidul Azha (Monday). 

The district police officer issued the Eidul Azha security plan on Sunday. Eid prayers will be held in 377 locations. 

For the protection of these sites, 2,326 regular personnel and 35 Elite Force personnel will be deployed. 

Cameras have also been installed at important locations. The district police is asking intelligence agencies to help keep an eye on suspicious people. 

No cars will be allowed within 200m of Eid prayer areas. 

TOPICS:
attock eid
 
Eid, Eid ul azha, eid ul adha, attock, security, police,
 
