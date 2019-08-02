214 small Karachi retailers told to pay tax by FBR

The FBR wants small business owners to pay tax too.

It has issued notices to 214 such retailers in Karachi who are not part of the tax net.

This includes owners of restaurants, bakeries and sweet and milk shops.

A notification issued by the board says that these facilities have the “potential” to broaden the tax base.

“There are so many units which have spread in the city and are not enrolled on the tax roll,” the notification read. It said that the data of these businesses has been collected from different sources.

