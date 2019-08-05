Monday, August 5, 2019  | 3 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Health

200 people’s sight restored at free Peshawar medical camp

1 hour ago
 
Initiative taken by Pakistan Army



Over 200 people had their eyesight restored during a free four-day medical camp, which started on Friday in Peshawar’s Mohmand district.

The camp was set up at the THQ Hospital by the Pakistan Army. The doctors examined more than 4,000 patients free of charge, Medical Superintendent Dr Imran said.

Patients who came from farflung areas said they were happy to get treatment without paying anything. However, THQ Hospital Mohmand only has two doctors on regular days. People in the area say they need child specialists, gynaecologists, surgeons and other professionals.

Peshawar
 
