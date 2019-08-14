Wednesday, August 14, 2019  | 12 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

193 people lost their lives in Pakistan monsoon rains

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Online

At least 193 people lost their lives in the monsoon rains that lashed Pakistan recently, revealed the National Disaster Management Authority Wednesday. 

The deceased include 62 children.

More than 145 people were injured and 189 houses were destroyed by the rain, the authority’s spokesperson said.

Related: Watch: Rain water floods Karachi’s Red Zone

Twenty-seven people were killed and 36 injured in Punjab. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 59 people died while 61 were injured. Fifty-two people lost their lives in Sindh, while 16 people were injured.

In Azad Kashmir, thirty-five people died and 13 were injured. Twelve people were killed and 10 injured in Balochistan. In Gilgit-Baltistan, six people were killed and nine injured.

Two people died in Islamabad, the spokesperson added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
monsoon Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Bilawal should worry about Karachi, not Kashmir: Firdous
Bilawal should worry about Karachi, not Kashmir: Firdous
video
Watch: Faryal Talpur slams NAB, Islamabad police for midnight jailing
Watch: Faryal Talpur slams NAB, Islamabad police for midnight jailing
video
Watch: People dump animal offal in Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah
Watch: People dump animal offal in Karachi's Gujjar Nullah
video
 
 
 
 
 
gujjah nullah, video, karachi, dumping, eid, eid ul azha, garbage, littering
 
MOST READ
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s 'boyfriend'
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s ‘boyfriend’
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA
Karachi woman on the run after robbing husband
Karachi woman on the run after robbing husband
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.