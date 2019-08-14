193 people lost their lives in Pakistan monsoon rains

At least 193 people lost their lives in the monsoon rains that lashed Pakistan recently, revealed the National Disaster Management Authority Wednesday.

The deceased include 62 children.

More than 145 people were injured and 189 houses were destroyed by the rain, the authority’s spokesperson said.

Twenty-seven people were killed and 36 injured in Punjab. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 59 people died while 61 were injured. Fifty-two people lost their lives in Sindh, while 16 people were injured.

In Azad Kashmir, thirty-five people died and 13 were injured. Twelve people were killed and 10 injured in Balochistan. In Gilgit-Baltistan, six people were killed and nine injured.

Two people died in Islamabad, the spokesperson added.

