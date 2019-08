The body of a 14-year-old girl was found on Friday in Purani Mandi in Punjab’s Pattoki.

The girl’s throat was slit with a sharp weapon, the police said.

Her parents said they had gone shopping and left their daughter at home. When they came back, they found her dead.

The police have taken one suspect into custody and started an investigation.

