13-year-old maid found dead in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal

44 mins ago
 

A 13-year-old domestic worker was found dead in a house in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Monday night. 

The teenager’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the room she was living in.

Her parents have said that their daughter was murdered after rape. They said that she started working at the house of a man named Zeeshan four months ago.

Related: Teen maid found dead in Lahore’s Ichra

They have claimed that Zeeshan and his two friends, Kashif and Usman, were involved in the murder.

Her father, however, said that the Ferozabad police have refused to file a case against the suspects.

The SSP said that they can’t trust the family because they weren’t there when she died.

The parents have demanded justice for their daughter.

