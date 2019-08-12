Thursday, August 22, 2019  | 20 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
12 schoolchildren injured in Pindi Bhattian traffic accident

40 mins ago
 

Twelve schoolchildren were injured Thursday morning in a traffic accident in Pindi Bhattian.

The children were travelling to school in a rickshaw driven by a 14-year-old on Chiniot Road when a speeding van hit them.

The children were taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Three children — Waqas Ali, Muhammad Zubair and Zakaullah — fractured their bones. The others, Kashif, Ayesha, Amna, Zubaida, Haq Nawaz, Uzma, Rabia, Ahsan and Saba, received minor injuries.

The children all lived in Sadiqabad village and were on their way to the Government Primary School and other private schools.

DSP Muhammad Nawaz said both drivers have been taken into custody. They have been identified as Aslam and Zakaullah.

