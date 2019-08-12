12 passengers injured in Toba Tek Singh train accident

Twelve people were injured on Friday morning after a passenger train derailed in Toba Tek Singh.

The Rehman Baba Express was heading to Karachi when the accident occurred. All 12 passengers were taken to the hospital where they have been declared out of danger.

Four bogies derailed, causing the accident. Railways authorities have released an investigation report in which they have blamed the accident on the train driver’s incompetence.

They say he was a cargo train driver, not a passenger train driver. He fled the scene after the accident.

A relief train was brought in to transport the rest of the passengers to Karachi. The track was cleared for rail traffic two hours after the accident.

