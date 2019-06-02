Zardari, Talpur to be presented in court on July 22

NAB has been directed to produce former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur before an accountability court once again on July 22.

During Monday’s hearing, the court extended Talpur’s physical remand till July 22. They were presented in the money laundering case.

The in-court interaction between NAB’s investigation officer and Zardari was interesting, as the former president asked whether NAB was asking for his physical remand once again. “What Abro, will you get a 90-day remand? Have 90 days passed? Aren’t I half a criminal already?” he asked the investigation officer.

The officer replied that NAB had his custody till July 14 and wouldn’t be asking for a further remand at this hearing.

Zardari met his sister at court as well as Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of his close aide and Omni Group chairperson Anwar Majeed. AG sat on the floor by Zardari and spoke to him for a while.

Also present during the hearing were the Sindh home secretary and Malir Jail superintendent. They were served notices for not shifting Anwar Majeed to Islamabad. The superintendent submitted his reply to the show cause notice.

