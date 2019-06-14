Zardari on NAB’s 16-suspect list in Park Lane reference

NAB has prepared a list of 16 suspects in the Park Lane reference. All 16 will be mentioned in the reference that NAB will be filing in an Islamabad accountability court soon.

The most prominent person on the list is former president Asif Ali Zardari. However, his son and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is not one of the suspects despite being a 50% shareholder in the company.

Of the 16 suspects, 13 including Zardari are already in custody while two are absconders. Aslam Masood, who wants to become a witness for the prosecution, is also on the list. Omni Group and Summit Bank officers are also on the list, as are four directors of the Park Lane Company and three of the Parthenon Company.

The case involves the misappropriation of Rs1.5 billion taken as a loan from National Bank. NAB’s executive board approved the filing of the reference two days ago.

The Park Lane Estate company is a Karachi-based real estate firm. The anti-graft watchdog had initiated an inquiry against Zardari and his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on charges that they illegally transferred forest land to the firm in collusion with some government officials. Bilawal was given a clean chit in the case on June 12.

