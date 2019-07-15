WWE superstar Jeff Hardy arrested for public drunkenness

Veteran World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Jeff Hardy was arrested for public intoxication in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Police, they received a report of an intoxicated person in Myrtle Beach about 11 a.m. He was taken into custody, reported CNN.

Hardy was released the same day after posting a $153 bond.

The WWE, in a statement said that Hardy was responsible for his own actions.

The 41-year-old had pleaded guilty to drunk driving in North Carolina in 2018 and was mandated to alcohol counselling and community services. He had to pay a $300 fine and turn in his licence.

The veteran wrestler, who is one half of WWE stable Hardy Boyz with his brother Matt, is a nine-time tag team champion. He has won the World Heavyweight Championship twice and has won the WWE Championship, WWE European Championship and WWE United States Championship once. He is also a four-time WWE Intercontinental Champion.

He underwent a surgery for his injured right knee in May and said that he will not return to in-ring action for six to nine months.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.