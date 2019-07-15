Monday, July 15, 2019  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

WWE superstar Jeff Hardy arrested for public drunkenness

12 mins ago
 

Photo Courtesy: WWE

Veteran World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Jeff Hardy was arrested for public intoxication in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Police, they received a report of an intoxicated person in Myrtle Beach about 11 a.m. He was taken into custody, reported CNN. 

Hardy was released the same day after posting a $153 bond.

The WWE, in a statement said that Hardy was responsible for his own actions.

The 41-year-old had pleaded guilty to drunk driving in North Carolina in 2018 and was mandated to alcohol counselling and community services. He had to pay a $300 fine and turn in his licence.

The veteran wrestler, who is one half of WWE stable Hardy Boyz with his brother Matt, is a nine-time tag team champion. He has won the World Heavyweight Championship twice and has won the WWE Championship, WWE European Championship and WWE United States Championship once. He is also a four-time WWE Intercontinental Champion.

He underwent a surgery for his injured right knee in May and said that he will not return to in-ring action for six to nine months.

Jeff Hardy wwe
 
