Women killed by robbers near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi

8 mins ago
 

A woman died soon after she was shot near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi on Monday.

The police said the suspects were robbing her and shot her because she showed resistance. A broken purse hook and a 30 bore bullet shell was found.

The bullet penetrated the car’s roof and hit the woman’s head, DIG Amir Farooqui said.

She was taken to Patel Hospital and then transferred to Aga Khan Hospital, where she passed away.

The woman used to shop in the area. She was the wife of NED University’s professor Ali Raza. The police are investigating the incident.

