Woman, son’s bodies found in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad

12 mins ago
 

A woman and her 35-year-old son were found dead in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Razia Saleem and her 35-year-old son Aleem Saleem. According to the police, the woman and her son died two days ago.

The neighbours had informed the police after a foul smell was coming from the house.

Related: Newborn recovered 12 days after being kidnapped by parents’ friends

The police have said that the victims ran a generator inside their home around two or three days ago and fell asleep. Smoke emanating from the generator filled the house, which suffocated them in their sleep.

Their bodies were transferred to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and bruises were found on their bodies.

However, their relatives took the bodies home without a postmortem examination or fulfilling legal procedure.

