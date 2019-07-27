Saturday, July 27, 2019  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Woman sold by mother five years ago approaches Karachi court 

1 hour ago
 

A Karachi court took up on Saturday the case of a woman who was sold by her mother and aunt five years ago. 

A District South judicial magistrate sent the woman’s employer, Saleha, to jail on judicial remand. She has been accused of ‘purchasing’ the woman and then forcing her into labour.

Saleha’s lawyer said that the domestic worker’s mother and aunt should be arrested in the case too.

The prosecutor responded by saying that their names have been mentioned.

Related: Court stays demolition of Karachi's Sea Breeze building

The woman was sold by her mother in 2014 but the case has been registered in 2019, said Saleha’s lawyer. He said that her name has been added because of mala fide intentions and she should be released immediately.

The woman was held captive for five years, said the prosecutor. She ran from there as soon as she got the chance, he added. She then reached a police station to file a complaint.

Her lawyer said that her medical and chemical examination reports have yet to be submitted.

TOPICS:
human trafficking Karachi
 
Karachi, domestic worker, forced labour, violence against women, karachi court, district south
 
