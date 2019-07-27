Woman sold by mother five years ago approaches Karachi court 

A Karachi court took up on Saturday the case of a woman who was sold by her mother and aunt five years ago.

A District South judicial magistrate sent the woman’s employer, Saleha, to jail on judicial remand. She has been accused of ‘purchasing’ the woman and then forcing her into labour.

Saleha’s lawyer said that the domestic worker’s mother and aunt should be arrested in the case too.

The prosecutor responded by saying that their names have been mentioned.

The woman was sold by her mother in 2014 but the case has been registered in 2019, said Saleha’s lawyer. He said that her name has been added because of mala fide intentions and she should be released immediately.

The woman was held captive for five years, said the prosecutor. She ran from there as soon as she got the chance, he added. She then reached a police station to file a complaint.

Her lawyer said that her medical and chemical examination reports have yet to be submitted.

