HOME > Local

Woman shot dead over property dispute

1 hour ago
 

A woman was shot dead by her cousins over a property dispute in Mandi Bahauddin’s Pandowal early Tuesday morning. 

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Saiqa.

The police said that the woman and her cousins were fighting over the ownership of the house she was living in. The suspects entered her house and opened fire at her. Saiqa died on the spot.

The body has been sent to a DHQ for its post mortem examination.

The police said that they are conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

