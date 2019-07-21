Woman, minor son die of thirst in Sindh’s Dadu

A woman and her four-year-old son died of thirst in a remote area of Sindh’s Dadu district, it emerged Sunday.

The incident took place in a far-flung area of Dadu’s Kherpur Nathan Shah tehsil five days ago.

Allah Baksh Chandio, husband of the deceased woman, said his wife would harvest apple gourd from nearby fields and sell it to earn a living. He said his wife and son lost track of their village upon returning from the fields.

The family resided in Mashkol Chandio village in a backward Kaccho area of Nathan Shah tehsil. However, the bodies of the mother and son were recovered from Nain Dala area of Mehar tehsil.

Chandio complained that the people they voted into power never cared about them. He said his family voted for Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member of the Sindh Assembly Abdulaziz Junejo.

“They have not done a single thing for us. Neither provided us with rations, nor drinking water,” Chandio said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kaccho is one of the most backward areas of Sindh with poor economic conditions and an acute shortage of water.

The occupants of the area complain that members of the ruling PPP in Sindh have never provided a single facility to them.

