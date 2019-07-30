Woman attempts to kill daughters in Hamidpur

A woman tried to kill two of her daughters on Tuesday after a fight with her husband in Multan’s Hamidpur.

The victims have been identified as nine-year-old Sadia and five-year-old Ruksana. They have been shifted to Nishtar Hospital. According to the hospital, they both are in critical condition.

Their father, Aijaz, said that he had a fight with his wife because she told him that she doesn’t want to live with her mother-in-law.

