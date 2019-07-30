Tuesday, July 30, 2019  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Woman attempts to kill daughters in Hamidpur

4 hours ago
 

A woman tried to kill two of her daughters on Tuesday after a fight with her husband in Multan’s Hamidpur.

The victims have been identified as nine-year-old Sadia and five-year-old Ruksana. They have been shifted to Nishtar Hospital. According to the hospital, they both are in critical condition.

Their father, Aijaz, said that he had a fight with his wife because she told him that she doesn’t want to live with her mother-in-law.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
domestic fight Multan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Poison, Daughter, Mother kills daughter, domestic dispute
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafar Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafar Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.