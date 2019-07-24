Woman and five-month-old shot in Karachi’s Nazimabad

An unidentified man opened fire on a woman and her five-month-old son on Wednesday in Karachi’s Nazimabad near Usmania Colony.

The woman and her son were traveling in a rickshaw.

The man tried to rob them at gunpoint as soon as the rickshaw slowed. But when the woman tried to resist the robbery, he got angry and shot them.

They were taken to a nearby hospital.

The man fled from the scene, brandishing his gun so that no one stopped him. No arrests have been made yet.

