Wednesday, July 24, 2019  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Woman and five-month-old shot in Karachi’s Nazimabad

1 hour ago
 

An unidentified man opened fire on a woman and her five-month-old son on Wednesday in Karachi’s Nazimabad near Usmania Colony.

The woman and her son were traveling in a rickshaw.

The man tried to rob them at gunpoint as soon as the rickshaw slowed. But when the woman tried to resist the robbery, he got angry and shot them.

They were taken to a nearby hospital.

The man fled from the scene, brandishing his gun so that no one stopped him. No arrests have been made yet.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi robbery
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
&
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.