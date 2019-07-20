Will win 10-12 seats in tribal districts: KP chief minister

Praises women of tribal districts for casting votes
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan is confident that his party will win 10 to 12 seats in today's historic elections in the recently merged tribal districts.
"It's a difficult question," the KP CM said when asked how many seats his party is going to win. "We will InshaAllah win 10 to 12 seats," he responded.
Sixteen seats are being contested in seven districts. Of the 285 candidates standing for the elections, 202 are independent candidates. There are over 2.8 million registered voters in the area, of which 1.13 million are women.
The unofficial and unverified results have started pouring in. The official results will be delayed because of technical difficulties.
The KP CM praised the women of tribal districts for casting their votes and termed it a "big change".
"It's a big change that our sisters came out of their homes and cast their votes," CM Khan told SAMAA TV. "People are educated and they have understood that they have to educate their children," he said.
He thanked all the stakeholders for a "peaceful" election and said every stakeholder played their role on the "historic day".