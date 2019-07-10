Wednesday, July 17, 2019  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Who is running the Islamabad Zoo?

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

The Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation and the Ministry of Climate Change seem to be at odds over the management of the city’s zoo. 

On July 5, the Islamabad High Court handed over management of the city’s zoo to the climate change ministry till August 29. The court said that the zoo administration has not been able to “take proper care of the animals”.

The authorities had organised an official ceremony to hand over control to the ministry on Wednesday that was supposed to start at 10am. When the government officials arrived for it, they realised that the city government officials were a no show.

Related: Islamabad court unhappy over poor arrangements for marsh crocodile

The offices of the IMC director and deputy director were locked and no one was present there either.

The Islamabad Zoo has been in the news recently because of the poor conditions of the animals there. People have raised awareness regarding the condition of the zoo’s elephant, Himalayan brown bear and marsh crocodile.

A petition was even filed in the high court asking for authorities to hand over the zoo’s Himalayan brown bear to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board for medical treatment.

The court, in its order, noted that the zoo authorities accepted that sufficient funds were not available with them to treat the animals at the zoo. “The zoo administration does not deny that it is neither equipped nor have sufficient funds and facilities for taking proper care of the animals which have been detained at the zoo,” it said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Islamabad zoo
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad zoo, Himalayan Brown Bear, Elephant, zoo, Islamabad High Court, Climate change ministry
 
MOST READ
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad's Wadi Neelum
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad’s Wadi Neelum
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Who is Nasir Janjua?
Who is Nasir Janjua?
Karachi gets new online taxi service
Karachi gets new online taxi service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.