Who is running the Islamabad Zoo?

The Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation and the Ministry of Climate Change seem to be at odds over the management of the city’s zoo.

On July 5, the Islamabad High Court handed over management of the city’s zoo to the climate change ministry till August 29. The court said that the zoo administration has not been able to “take proper care of the animals”.

The authorities had organised an official ceremony to hand over control to the ministry on Wednesday that was supposed to start at 10am. When the government officials arrived for it, they realised that the city government officials were a no show.

The offices of the IMC director and deputy director were locked and no one was present there either.

The Islamabad Zoo has been in the news recently because of the poor conditions of the animals there. People have raised awareness regarding the condition of the zoo’s elephant, Himalayan brown bear and marsh crocodile.

A petition was even filed in the high court asking for authorities to hand over the zoo’s Himalayan brown bear to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board for medical treatment.

The court, in its order, noted that the zoo authorities accepted that sufficient funds were not available with them to treat the animals at the zoo. “The zoo administration does not deny that it is neither equipped nor have sufficient funds and facilities for taking proper care of the animals which have been detained at the zoo,” it said.

