Who is Nasir Janjua?

Nasir Janjua, whom accountability court II judge Arshad Malik accused of offering him a bribe to acquit Nawaz Sharif, has an old relationship with the Sharif family.

In a statement in the Islamabad High Court, Judge Malik said that he was appointed as an accountability judge in February, 2018. Malik claimed that Janjua, in a social setting, told him that he was appointed on the “specific and personal recommendation” of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Judge Malik’s statement comes a few days after PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed that the judge was blackmailed into convicting her father without any evidence and he admitted to it.

Shahid Khaqana Abbasi, a senior PML-N leader and former prime minister, has categorically denied knowing Nasir Janjua.

“I only know one General Nasir Janjua sahab,” Abbasi said Friday. “I have never heard of Nasir Janjua’s name.”

“Mian sahab doesn’t get into such things,” the former prime minister said.

Janjua, however, has been seen and pictured with Nawaz Sharif on more than one occasion.

He is an Islamabad-based businessman, who owns a construction company.

On May 23, Janjua had a one-on-one meeting with Nawaz Sharif inside Kot Lakhpat Jail which lasted for 45 minutes.

According to sources, several PML-N leaders were also present at the jail on May 23 but they were made to sit outside the meeting room.

