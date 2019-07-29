Monday, July 29, 2019  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
We never ordered Alamgir Khan’s arrest, says Bilawal

39 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

We never ordered FixIt campaigner and National Assembly member Alamgir Khan’s arrest, said PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. PPP workers were the ones who were arrested just because of the law and order situation created by PTI workers, he claimed. 

While addressing the media on Monday, Bilawal remarked that it is the job of journalists to show the truth and what really happened at Teen Talwar on Sunday.

“PPP is the only party that never issues arrests warrants for political leaders,” said Bilawal. “In Zardari’s tenure or even Benazir’s tenure, there were no political prisoners.”

Related: Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan

He added that the whole law and order situation at Teen Talwar occurred because of the fascist mindset of PTI workers. “They [PTI] don’t respect anyone, they also beat up our saviours’, the police as a result of which they got arrested,” he said.

PTI MNA and FixIt founder Khan was taken into custody by the police following a clash between members of his campaign and workers of the PPP on Sunday, however, he was released after a brief detention.

TOPICS:
alamgir khan bilawal bhutto zardari fixit
 
VIDEO
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
