Waziristan student electrocuted to death in Karachi school

1 hour ago
 

Ameer Hamza, a student of ninth grade, was electrocuted to death at his school in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar on Tuesday, his family said.

An eyewitness and student, Abdur Rehman, told SAMAA TV that one of his teachers took labourers and Ameer Hamza to the school’s roof to place a signboard.

“They were carrying the board which fell on high voltage wires,” Rehman said. The children and labourers tried to catch the board, he said.

Two labourers were also injured in the incident, he said.

The administration has closed the school. Hamza’s family demands action against them.

“We didn’t send our kid to work there or place signboards,” they said.

Hamza’s body was taken to his ancestral village in South Wazirstan. The family hasn’t approached police to file a case. Police said it will be taken action against the school if a case is filed.

