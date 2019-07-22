Monday, July 22, 2019 | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Watch: Trump receives Imran Khan at White House
Samaa Digital
2 mins ago
Premier welcomes with a handshake, pat on the arm
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the White House for a one-on-one meeting with US President Donald Trump shortly after 9pm Pakistan Time on Monday.
President Trump welcomed the premier with a handshake and a pat on the arm.
The two waved to PTI supporters gathered outside the White House before heading inside for their meeting.
Read our story
for more details on the meeting between the two leaders.
Donald Trump
Imran Khan
