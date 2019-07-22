Monday, July 22, 2019  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Watch: Trump receives Imran Khan at White House

2 mins ago
 
Premier welcomes with a handshake, pat on the arm



Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the White House for a one-on-one meeting with US President Donald Trump shortly after 9pm Pakistan Time on Monday.

President Trump welcomed the premier with a handshake and a pat on the arm.

The two waved to PTI supporters gathered outside the White House before heading inside for their meeting. Read our story for more details on the meeting between the two leaders.

TOPICS:
Donald Trump Imran Khan
 
