Monday, July 22, 2019
Video
Watch: PML-N workers’ cars crash into each other
Samaa Digital
2 hours ago
They were heading to Faisalabad for Maryam's rally
Three people were injured when cars in Maryam Nawaz's caravan collided. They were on their way to Faisalabad for the PML-N rally.
Due to the accidents, the caravan was temporarily stopped.
TOPICS:
Faisalabad
PML-N
