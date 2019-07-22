Monday, July 22, 2019  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Watch: PML-N workers’ cars crash into each other

2 hours ago
 
They were heading to Faisalabad for Maryam's rally



Three people were injured when cars in Maryam Nawaz's caravan collided. They were on their way to Faisalabad for the PML-N rally.

Due to the accidents, the caravan was temporarily stopped.

