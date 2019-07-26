Friday, July 26, 2019 | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Police ordered to submit challan in Rawal Lake poisoning case
Age of fury: Lawyers start fighting during Zardari’s birthday celebrations
China backs Trump’s offer to mediate Kashmir issue
NAB officer who arrested Zardari says he is being followed
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
HOME
>
Government
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Samaa Digital
7 mins ago
The two figures exchange views on matters of mutual interest
Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday.
The two figures exchanged views on matters of mutual interest at the meeting held at PM House.
Special Assistant to PM Naeemul Haq was also present on the occasion.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
TOPICS:
Maulana Tariq Jameel
Prime Minister Imran Khan
RELATED STORIES
Maulana Tariq Jameel wants peace between Sham Idrees, Ducky Bhai
2 months ago
2 months ago
Zardari is going to jail, govt isn’t going anywhere: PM
4 months ago
4 months ago
PM Imran Khan wants provinces to give 3% of their NFC award to tribal districts
4 months ago
4 months ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
Taha Anis
&
Sohail Khan
local
3 days ago
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.