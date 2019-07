Maryam Nawaz is on her way to the Islamabad accountability court and says she has been stopped on the way.

I am STOPPED! Blocked ! pic.twitter.com/089RWzXaI6 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 19, 2019

She is appearing before the Islamabad accountability court on a petition filed by NAB against her for presenting a fake trust deed during the Avenfield reference. Judge Mohammad Bashir summoned her today (Friday).

