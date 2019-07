Army personnel resort to using boats for rescue operations

Only one side of the motorway is being used currently, according to the motorway authorities, with the traffic being diverted to Saadi Town.Pakistan Army has sent its team to rescue people stuck on the motorway and army personnel have had even to resort to using boats to reach people.People living in Shahbaz Goth have complained that rainwater has entered their homes but they have not yet been provided any help.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram