Watch: Imran Khan meets Qatari prime minister at Doha stopover

Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Doha, Qatar for a brief stopover on his way back home after completing his US visit.

Before boarding his flight for Islamabad, PM Khan had a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, who received him at the Hamd International Airport.

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to cement ties between the two countries, according to a tweet by the Government of Pakistan.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان اور قطری ہم منصب عبدالله بن نصر بن خلیفہ الثانی کی دوحہ، قطر میں قطری وزیراعظم کی رہائشگاہ پرملاقات ۔ ملاقات میں دونوں برادر ملکوں کی دیرینہ دوستی اور باہمی تعلقات کو مزید مضبوط بنانے کے لیۓ مختلف امور پر بات چیت۔#WelcomeHomePMIK pic.twitter.com/m4YJyRvRhz — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) July 24, 2019

Adviser to the PM on Commerce and Trade Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant Zulfiqar Bukhari and Foreign Affairs Secretary Sohail Mehmood are also accompanying PM Khan.

The prime minister left for Pakistan on a commercial flight. He was invited to the US by President Donald Trump.

