Wednesday, July 24, 2019  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Video

Watch: Imran Khan meets Qatari prime minister at Doha stopover

36 mins ago
 

PM Khan meets Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha on July 24. Photo: Press Information Department

Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Doha, Qatar for a brief stopover on his way back home after completing his US visit.

Before boarding his flight for Islamabad, PM Khan had a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, who received him at the Hamd International Airport.

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to cement ties between the two countries, according to a tweet by the Government of Pakistan.

Adviser to the PM on Commerce and Trade Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant Zulfiqar Bukhari and Foreign Affairs Secretary Sohail Mehmood are also accompanying PM Khan.

The prime minister left for Pakistan on a commercial flight. He was invited to the US by President Donald Trump.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Imran Khan US trip
 
