Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Faisal Khan
1 hour ago
CCTV footage of the robbery has surfaced
A ‘tala-tor’ criminal gang looted more than 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Saturday morning and fled the scene with more than Rs1 million.
A 10-man gang held a guard in hostage and took the hardware of the CCTV cameras with them. However, they left a single camera's hardware and the footage has now been recovered.
The robbers’ faces were covered and they were wearing shalwar kameez.
TOPICS:
gulshan e iqbal
Karachi
