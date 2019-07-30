Saturday, July 20, 2019  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Video

Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal

1 hour ago
 
CCTV footage of the robbery has surfaced



A ‘tala-tor’ criminal gang looted more than 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Saturday morning and fled the scene with more than Rs1 million.

A 10-man gang held a guard in hostage and took the hardware of the CCTV cameras with them. However, they left a single camera's hardware and the footage has now been recovered.

The robbers’ faces were covered and they were wearing shalwar kameez.

TOPICS:
gulshan e iqbal Karachi
 
