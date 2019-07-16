Voter lists issued for elections in KP tribal districts

The district returning officers (DROs) have issued voter lists for July 20 elections for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats in tribal districts of the province.

A total of 48 candidates would be contesting the elections in two provincial assembly constituencies in North Waziristan and one in the erstwhile Frontier Region.

The DROs have issued lists of candidates and voters, and details of all polling stations.

In PK-111 North Waziristan, 19 candidates would be contesting the election. The constituency has 141,053 registered voters, including 92,845 men and 48,208 women.

A total of 78 polling stations would be established in the constituency, out of which 33 would be for men and 18 for women. There would 25 polling stations where both men and women would be able to cast their ballots.

The number of candidates contesting the election in PK-112 is also 19. The constituency has a total of 179,124 voters, including 117,811 men and 61,313 women.

There would be 102 polling stations in the constituency: 26 for men, 13 for women, and 63 would be combined.

Fourteen polling stations have also been established in Bannu for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) of North Waziristan to exercise their right to vote in PK-112 election.

Ten candidates are contesting the election in PK-115 constituency, consisting of the erstwhile Frontier Region. The constituency has 191,062 registered voters: 116,444 men and 74,618 women.

The constituency would have 163 polling stations, out of which 13 each would be for men and women, and 137 would be combined.

Similarly, the lists of voters and candidates, along with details of polling stations pertaining to other tribal districts have also been issued.