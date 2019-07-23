Vote count underway in Ghotki’s NA-205

The vote count in Ghotki’s NA-25 is currently underway as the initial unverified and unofficial results for the by-polls have started pouring in.

So far, PPP candidate Sardar Muhammad Baksh Khan Mahar is leading the race with 23,041 votes, according to unverified results from 86 out of the 290 polling stations.

His opponent, another member of the Mahar family, Ahmed Khan Mahar has secured 22,987 votes so far and following behind closely is his uncle, Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar.

Ahmed Khan is contesting independently. However, the PTI and Pir Pagara-led Grand Democratic Alliance are supporting him.

The National Assembly seat fell vacant after the death of federal minister for narcotics control Ali Mohammad Mahar on May 21 after a cardiac arrest.

The constituency

NA-205 is among the two National Assembly seats for Ghotki. The district also has four seats in the provincial assembly of Sindh.

According to the Election Commission, there are 339,699 registered voters in NA-205, of which 204,980 are men and 155,895 women.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.