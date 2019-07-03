Wednesday, July 3, 2019  | 29 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Technology

Users report issues with Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

19 mins ago
 

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users in parts of the world are unable to access some of the apps’ functions on Wednesday. 

According to outage tracking website Down Detector, Facebook users in the US and the United Kingdom are among the heaviest hit. Disruptions have also been reported in Asia, Singapore and Manila.

More than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users reported issues with Facebook and WhatsApp, according to the Daily Mail.

‘We’re aware that some people and businesses are currently having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps,’ a Facebook spokesperson said, adding that a team is working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

Instagram issues centre around posting to the news feed, seeing stories and loading content.

Facebook users say they are having trouble logging in and accessing their feeds, as well as viewing or posting pictures.

WhatsApp users are having trouble sending and viewing images, videos and files.

TOPICS:
Facebook Instagram whatsapp
 
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree
