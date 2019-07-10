Wednesday, July 17, 2019  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Use of loudspeakers, display of weapons banned in Islamabad

22 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

Islamabad District Magistrate Hamza Shafqaat has imposed Section 144 in the city for two months. 

Under Section 144, the use of loudspeakers, sound amplifiers and sound systems except for azaan and Friday prayers khutabas has been banned, as has the distribution of hand-bills, pamphlets, putting up posters and wall-chalking.

No one other than members of the armed forces, civilian law enforcement agencies, Rangers and police on duty are allowed to carry or display firearms either. The stock, sale, purchase and use of fire crackers and fireworks is not allowed during this two-month period.

The use of cassette player sound systems, CD/DVD players and other mediums to make ‘objectionable’ or sectarian-related speeches and sermons has also been banned.

The district magistrate also banned the digging out of stones using blasting. Gatherings of more than five people, processions or demonstrations at any public place within Islamabad is also not allowed.

The government has also banned publications regarding launching of housing schemes or sale of plots, inviting applications to deposit membership fee or cost of plots in such housing schemes without observing all legal and codal formalities.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, Section 144, ban, loud speakers, processions, public rallies, housing societies
 
