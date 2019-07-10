Wednesday, July 10, 2019  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

US State Department clueless about Imran Khan’s visit

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

During a weekly briefing, the US State Department spokesperson said they didn’t know anything about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the US later this month. 

When asked what meetings have been scheduled for his visit, spokesperson Morgan Ortagus  said, “To my knowledge, that has actually not been confirmed by the White House.”

She went on to add that she would reach out to the White House to confirm or not confirm that visit. “We don’t have anything to announce here from the State Department.”

Following the news, the Foreign Office spokesperson took to Twitter to caution against “speculation” about the prime minister’s visit. “We are in close contact with the US side. As per practice, formal announcements are made at the appropriate time,” he said.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit the US this month after what was termed by Pakistani authorities as an invitation by US President Donald Trump was extended.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan usa
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Imran Khan, USA, mohammed faisal, state department, Morgan Ortagus
 
MOST READ
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter's phone at Islamabad accountability court
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter’s phone at Islamabad accountability court
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Shehbaz, Maryam present ‘solid proof’ of Nawaz’s innocence
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after 'successful' surgery
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after ‘successful’ surgery
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.