US State Department clueless about Imran Khan’s visit

During a weekly briefing, the US State Department spokesperson said they didn’t know anything about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the US later this month.

When asked what meetings have been scheduled for his visit, spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said, “To my knowledge, that has actually not been confirmed by the White House.”

She went on to add that she would reach out to the White House to confirm or not confirm that visit. “We don’t have anything to announce here from the State Department.”

Following the news, the Foreign Office spokesperson took to Twitter to caution against “speculation” about the prime minister’s visit. “We are in close contact with the US side. As per practice, formal announcements are made at the appropriate time,” he said.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit the US this month after what was termed by Pakistani authorities as an invitation by US President Donald Trump was extended.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.