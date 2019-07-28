US didn’t demand Pakistan ‘do more’ during PM’s visit: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday that the United States did not put forth any “do more” demands during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Washington.

PM Imran Khan returned from the United States last week after an official three-day trip. He had been invited to Washington DC by US President Donald Trump. During his stay there, Khan had said that Pakistan and the United States were on the “same page” with regard to finding a solution to 18-year-old war in Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump had also said that Pakistan was helping the US advance the Afghanistan peace process, as he hosted the Pakistan premier at the White House a day earlier. The US president had also offered to mediate the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India.

Speaking to reporters in Multan, Qureshi recalled how fingers used to be pointed at Pakistan just 11 months ago and it was often asked to “do more”.

His comment was a reference to an improvement in Pakistan’s diplomatic relations with the world powers since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government took over the reins of the country.

He said that Pakistan used to be blamed for all the issues in Afghanistan. The foreign minister said there was no military solution to the Afghan issue.

“The prime minister has always stressed the need to find a political solution to the Afghan issue,” he said.

“Now the international fraternity, including the United States, has agreed to find a political solution to the issue.”

