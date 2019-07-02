Tuesday, July 2, 2019  | 28 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Global

US designates BLA as a ‘specially designated’ terrorist group

1 hour ago
 

File photo: AFP

The United States designated on Tuesday the Balochistan Liberation Army as a “Specially Designated Terrorist” group under an executive order.

Jaish-ul-Adl, an offshoot of Jundallah which is active along the Pakistan-Iran border, has also been designated a “Foreign Terrorist Organization”.

In a media note, the US State Department said that the separatist group had carried out several terrorist attacks in the past years, including a suicide attack in August 2018 that targeted Chinese engineers in Balochistan, a November attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi and a May 2019 attack on Gwadar’s PC hotel.

It said that Jundallah began using the name Jaish-ul-Adl in 2012.

“Since its inception, the group has engaged in numerous attacks that have killed scores of Iranian civilians and government officials, including a February 2019 suicide bombing and the October 2018 kidnapping of Iranian security personnel.”

The US State Department said that its action is a move to deny these groups resources to plan and carry out terrorist attacks.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Balochistan bla
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
BLA, Balochistan Liberation Army, Jaish-ul-Adl, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree
96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree
Rana Sanaullah arrested over alleged links with drug traffickers
Rana Sanaullah arrested over alleged links with drug traffickers
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.