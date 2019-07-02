US designates BLA as a ‘specially designated’ terrorist group

The United States designated on Tuesday the Balochistan Liberation Army as a “Specially Designated Terrorist” group under an executive order.

Jaish-ul-Adl, an offshoot of Jundallah which is active along the Pakistan-Iran border, has also been designated a “Foreign Terrorist Organization”.

In a media note, the US State Department said that the separatist group had carried out several terrorist attacks in the past years, including a suicide attack in August 2018 that targeted Chinese engineers in Balochistan, a November attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi and a May 2019 attack on Gwadar’s PC hotel.

It said that Jundallah began using the name Jaish-ul-Adl in 2012.

“Since its inception, the group has engaged in numerous attacks that have killed scores of Iranian civilians and government officials, including a February 2019 suicide bombing and the October 2018 kidnapping of Iranian security personnel.”

The US State Department said that its action is a move to deny these groups resources to plan and carry out terrorist attacks.

