US approves possible $125m technical, logistical support for Pakistan’s F-16s

The US State Department has approved a possible military sale to Pakistan as part of its F-16 programme.

The US Congress has been informed of the possible sale, according to a press release issued by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

Pakistan has requested a continuation of technical support services, US government and contractor technical and logistics support services, and other related logistical support to assist in the oversight of operations of the Pakistan Peace Drive advanced F-16 programme, read the press release. The total estimated programme cost is $125 million.

A condition of the sale is that US personnel will provide 24/7 end-use monitoring of the programme. It noted that the sale will not “alter the basic military balance in the region”.

The press release comes on the heels of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s trip to the US. However, the State Department’s approval does not mean the sale has been finalized.

