UN, EU asked to observe human rights situation in Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider asked on Monday the United Nations and European Union to constitute a fact-finding mission to observe the human rights situation both in Indian-administered and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said so while addressing attendees at an event in Birmingham, UK. “We welcome [a] fact-finding mission to visit Azad Kashmir,” the premier said.

Haider noted that the second report of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on human rights violations in Indian-administered Kashmir had been issued. “We need to expose the ugly face of India to the world community, and the overseas Kashmiris could play a vital role in this regard.

“I have thoroughly discussed the situation in occupied Kashmir during my interaction with different institutions of the European Union in Spain, Italy and Brussels,” he informed.

“[I] informed them about the gross human rights violations at the hands of Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.”

The premier said: “I informed them about the ceasefire violations by Indian troops in which innocent children, elderly persons and women are being targeted with sniper rifles.”

He said this was an international crime, and the UN and other human rights bodies must take a serious notice of it.

Referring to the flash floods in Laswa village of Neelum Valley, Haider said, “I am in constant touch with the chief secretary and local administration. The government will take all possible steps for full rehabilitation of the flood affectees.”

He said he would attend the Pakistan Day event in the United States on August 14, and meet overseas Kashmiris and party workers during his stay there.

