Two women shot during shootout between police, suspect in Karachi

Two women were injured during an exchange of fire between the police and a suspect in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Thursday.

According to the police, they attempted to stop a man on motorcycle at a check post. But instead of stopping, the man opened fire and fled. The police chased him and shot at him. Two women who were passing by were injured in the crossfire.

They were taken to a nearby hospital and are said to be out of danger.

The suspect was arrested from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. He was also injured in the crossfire and came to the hospital for treatment, the police said.

