Friday, July 19, 2019
HOME > Local

Two women killed as oxcart falls into river in Muzaffargarh

3 hours ago
 

Two women drowned after an oxcart fell into River Chenab in Muzaffargarh’s Khangarh on Friday. 

Five people were riding on the cart when the accident occurred. The people near the site managed to rescue three people.

The deceased were both named Zareena. One was 25 years old, while the other was 40 years.

The police said that the accident occurred around 9am. The rescued people have been shifted to a DHQ.

In another accident, a child was killed after she fell in a well in Azmatpur village.

Three children were playing when they fell into the well. The family members managed to rescue one child, while the search for the third child is still under way.

The police said that the three children were first cousins.

