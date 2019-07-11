Thursday, July 11, 2019  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Two women injured in police encounter

1 hour ago
 

Two women were injured in an exchange of fire between police and unidentified men in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Juhar on Thursday.

According to reports, policemen tried to stop unidentified motorcyclists near Pehelwan Goth. The suspects didn’t stop and opened fire.

The law enforcers intercepted the suspects and had an exchange of fire with them. The injured women were shifted to a private hospital and they are in a stable condition.

Police is trying to ascertain whose bullets hit the women.

Karachi Women
 
