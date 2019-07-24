Wednesday, July 24, 2019  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Two women, child injured in acid attack in Quetta

5 hours ago
 

Two women and a child were injured after a man threw acid on them in Quetta’s Sariab on Wednesday. 

The suspect entered the women’s house in Mengalabad and attacked them, said Sariab SHO Ahsanullah Marwat. He is a relative of the women and we are searching for him, he added.

The women and child were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex. The doctors have said that the survivor’s faces and bodies have been injured in the attack. They are currently being treated.

Each year thousands of people are disfigured in Pakistan because of acid attacks. According to the Acid Survivors Foundation, there has been a 50% decrease in acid crimes in Pakistan since 2014. However, many crimes remain unreported.

Related: Throwing acid is a bigger crime than murder: top judge

The survivors are scarred, emotionally and physically, and are often shunned by their families and friends. The Acid Control and Acid Crimes Prevention Act, 2011 has made it a punishable offence with the attacker being imprisoned for a minimum of 14 years and a fine of Rs1 million.

On July 11, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, while hearing a case, remarked that throwing acid on someone is a bigger crime than murder.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
acid attack Quetta
 
