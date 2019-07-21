Sunday, July 21, 2019  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Two picnickers drown at Hawke’s Bay beach in Karachi

2 hours ago
 

Two men drowned on Sunday while picnicking at Hawke’s Bay beach in Karachi, lifeguards said.

The deceased, who belonged to the same family, were identified as 25-year-old Abdul Basit and 35-year-old Mohammad Irfan.

Rescuers said the picnickers were bathing in the sea, when three of them were swept away by a huge wave.

Bodies of the two drowned men were recovered, while another 35-year-old man was rescued by the lifeguards.

The family came for picnicking from Saeedabad area of Karachi’s Baldia Town.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Hawke's Bay beach Karachi picnickers
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
picnickers, Hawke's Bay beach, Karachi
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.