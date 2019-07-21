Two picnickers drown at Hawke’s Bay beach in Karachi

Two men drowned on Sunday while picnicking at Hawke’s Bay beach in Karachi, lifeguards said.

The deceased, who belonged to the same family, were identified as 25-year-old Abdul Basit and 35-year-old Mohammad Irfan.

Rescuers said the picnickers were bathing in the sea, when three of them were swept away by a huge wave.

Bodies of the two drowned men were recovered, while another 35-year-old man was rescued by the lifeguards.

The family came for picnicking from Saeedabad area of Karachi’s Baldia Town.

