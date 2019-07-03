Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport

Two people were gunned down at the Lahore airport’s international arrival gate Wednesday morning.

The two men had just landed in Lahore after completing Umrah. One man, 28-year-old Zain, died on the spot, while the other, Nafees, died enroute to the hospital.

Two men have been arrested in the attack. However, only one is believed to have opened fire. The incident occurred at around 10am.

The Civil Aviation Authority said that the attack seems to have been motivated by personal enmity.

The airport has been sealed for vehicles and the ASF and police are at the scene.

The Cantt SP confirmed that the attacker and another man had been arrested.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice and called for a report.

