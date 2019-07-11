Two more cases registered against man accused of murdering anchor

Two more cases have been registered against the man accused of murdering two of his business partners, including TV anchor Mureed Abbas.

Atif Zaman tried to commit suicide after killing Abbas and Khizer Hayat but he was saved by the police. He has even recorded his statement with the police.

Abbas and Hayat were shot dead in two different targeted attacks in Karachi’s Bukhari Commercial on Tuesday night. An FIR has been filed against Zaman over their murders already.

On Thursday, the Darakhshan police filed two more cases against Zaman.

In one case, he has been accused of committing suicide and the other is over illegal possession of arms.

The police have said that Zaman did not possess a gun permit and the weapon he used for the murders was registered under his brother’s name. The FIR has been lodged under Section 23 of the Sindh Arms Act, 2013. The suspect can be jailed for up to 14 years for violating the law.

