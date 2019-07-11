Thursday, July 11, 2019  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Two more cases registered against man accused of murdering anchor

2 hours ago
 

Two more cases have been registered against the man accused of murdering two of his business partners, including TV anchor Mureed Abbas. 

Atif Zaman tried to commit suicide after killing Abbas and Khizer Hayat but he was saved by the police. He has even recorded his statement with the police.

Abbas and Hayat were shot dead in two different targeted attacks in Karachi’s Bukhari Commercial on Tuesday night. An FIR has been filed against Zaman over their murders already.

On Thursday, the Darakhshan police filed two more cases against Zaman.

Related: The inside story of Mureed Abbas’ murder

In one case, he has been accused of committing suicide and the other is over illegal possession of arms.

The police have said that Zaman did not possess a gun permit and the weapon he used for the murders was registered under his brother’s name. The FIR has been lodged under Section 23 of the Sindh Arms Act, 2013. The suspect can be jailed for up to 14 years for violating the law.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Atif Zaman Karachi Mureed Abbaas
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Karachi nurses’ protest enters eighth day
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Two women arrested for drug smuggling
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Parts of Karachi to face water shortage Thursday
20 hours ago
20 hours ago
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Mureed Abbas, Khizer Hayat, Atif Zaman, Bukhari commercial, Bol, Karachi
 
MOST READ
18 dead, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
18 dead, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter's phone at Islamabad accountability court
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter’s phone at Islamabad accountability court
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Shehbaz, Maryam present ‘solid proof’ of Nawaz’s innocence
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after 'successful' surgery
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after ‘successful’ surgery
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.